NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 114,304 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,304 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.26% of Anthem worth $235,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after buying an additional 278,826 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

Anthem stock traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,033. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

