NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 156,956 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156,956 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Square were worth $53,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,098,961. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.29. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.91, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.08.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.