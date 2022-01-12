NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $129 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $128,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 809,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. 368,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

