NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $45,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

CL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 95,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,600. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

