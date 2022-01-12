NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 351,186 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,320. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

