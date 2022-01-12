NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 36,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 1.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $76,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

