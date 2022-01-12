Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Financial Survey

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Niu Technologies and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $37.38, suggesting a potential upside of 133.45%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 3.26 $3.96 million $0.46 34.80 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 6.99% 22.03% 11.17% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

