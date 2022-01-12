Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 135,006 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,006 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 10.27% of Compugen worth $41,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

CGEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

