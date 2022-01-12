Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

