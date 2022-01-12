Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,515,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,391,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $133,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $1,776,000.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ACHR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,722. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

