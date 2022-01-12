Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,038,642 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

