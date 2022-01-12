Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,488 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Cellectis worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,254. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

