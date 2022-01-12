Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

