NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $182.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $184.00. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

NYSE NKE opened at $150.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

