Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Stock Price Up 5%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 10,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.