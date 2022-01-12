Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXH. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NXH opened at C$2.97 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

