NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,623.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.90 or 0.00867847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00257751 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000969 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.