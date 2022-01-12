Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $638.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

