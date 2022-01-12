Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 874,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,444. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

