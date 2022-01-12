Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.45. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 1,343 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

