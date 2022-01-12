New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBH stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

