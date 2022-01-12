New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

