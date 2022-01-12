New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:AEL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.