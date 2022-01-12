New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE PIPR opened at $181.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

