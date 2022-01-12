New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,782 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

