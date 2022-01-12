New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

