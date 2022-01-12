Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14,364 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up 3.6% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 4.02% of NV5 Global worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 76.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $122.54. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,981. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.87.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

