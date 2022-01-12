Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $44.64 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden makes up approximately 2.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $44,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,351. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

