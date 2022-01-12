Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $37.17 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises approximately 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $37,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

