NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.30

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.30 and last traded at $95.30, with a volume of 95 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Get NetApp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.