Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Down 2.1%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €92.74 ($105.39) and last traded at €93.82 ($106.61). 179,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.80 ($108.86).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.35 ($94.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

