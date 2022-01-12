NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,915 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NCR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

