nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of NCNO opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

