National Bank Financial Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 50,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

