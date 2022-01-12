Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Nasdaq stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

