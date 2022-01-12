Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $23.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

