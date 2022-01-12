Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

