Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MPAC opened at GBX 513.84 ($6.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.65 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 517.37. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.40 ($9.03).

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

