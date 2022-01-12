Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

MORF stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.23. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $12,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 902.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at $6,915,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.