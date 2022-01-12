Morgan Stanley Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €39.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $7.59 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

