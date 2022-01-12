Morgan Stanley Lowers ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have 110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 140.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on ITVPY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.