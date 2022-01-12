Morgan Stanley Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $165.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.08.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.