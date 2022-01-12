Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

