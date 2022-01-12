Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

