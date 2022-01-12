Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 47,643 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,643 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

