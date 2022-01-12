Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ML. Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $8,964,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 776,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 892.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 396,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

