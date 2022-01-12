Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $669.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

