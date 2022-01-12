Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $83,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

