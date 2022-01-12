Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 90,000 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

IYJ stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

