Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $36,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

MPWR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.86. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,733. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

